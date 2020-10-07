One person was wounded in an overnight shooting in eastern Colorado Springs, authorities said.
Shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, police contacted a person who had been shot in the 900 block of North Circle Drive, according to an initial police report. The person was brought to the hospital with injuries that were not deemed life threatening.
Detectives are still investigating the shooting, police said.
No arrests have been announced and police have not released any information on possible suspects.