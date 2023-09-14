One person was seriously injured Wednesday following a motorcycle-vehicle crash in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the traffic crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle on Garden of the Gods Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious bodily injury.

"No aggravating factors have been identified at this time," police said.

This article will be updated once more information is received.