If you are looking for a loyal sidekick to fly your millennium falcon with you, come visit with Chewie (1487227)! Chewie is a very friendly, social boy. This 8-year-old loves attention and purrs like crazy when he sees his people. Chewie needs to be on a wet diet for the rest of his days. Adoption is $35. Meadow for yourself today! Adoption is $250.
• ADOPTION FEES vary depending on the age, species and breed of the pet. The fee includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, a spay or neuter surgery, 30 days of pet health insurance and a microchip (plus a one-year license for dogs). • PHOTOS COURTESY of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Call 473-1741 or visit 610 Abbot Lane. Adoptions: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekends; animal intakes and reclaims: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. • LAST WEEK’S featured dogs Maple and Teddy, as well as featured cat Sunflower, were adopted. Featured cat Chewie was adopted then returned, so he is still available!
Ms. Meadow (1487337) is looking for a new home to love! She is sweet and playful, and she’s great on a leash. Meadow is a little nervous around other dogs, so she’ll need a good introduction period to any doggie friends. Come to frolic with Meadow for yourself today! Adoption is $250.
This handsome black mini-panther is named Keean (1487789)! He’s a older gent who’s a bit set in his ways, but Keean is eager to become part of your household. He would prefer a home with no doggie friends. Black matches everything, so come adopt Keean into your home today! Adoption is $35.
Are you ready to lose that quarantine weight with a new exercise program? Armijo (1489037), your new personal trainer, is ready to get started! This boy has energy for days, and he can’t wait to keep you moving all year round. Come visit with him for yourself today! Adoption is $250.