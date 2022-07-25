Drew Schafer has been promoted to a program director at Infinity Systems Engineering. He most recently was the program manager at Infinity responsible for the execution of the company’s subcontract with Lockheed Martin for GPS IIIF. Schafer will mark 20 years with Infinity this fall.
Bobbi Schneider-Harris has joined Red Energy Public Relations in Colorado Springs as digital marketing coordinator. She previously was a student event coordinator at the the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. She has a bachelor’s degree in communication from UCCS.
Bernard Byers, Sarah Brittain Jack and Patrick Davis have been named to The Resource Exchange Board of Directors. Byers is a branch manager at Navy Federal Credit Union. Jack is the principal of Sarah B. Jack & Associates, an independent political consulting and local government relations firm representing various clients since 1994. Davis has served clients and candidates for public office in areas from strategy to political consulting for over 30 years. The Springs-based Resource Exchange advocates for independence and inclusion, partnering with children and adults who have a variety of disabilities, delays, mental health or long-term care needs.
