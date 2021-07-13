GM to invest $71 million for new design and tech campus in California
General Motors Co said on Tuesday it would invest $71 million to establish a new campus in Pasadena, Calif., to expand its capacity in advanced technologies such as flying cars and lunar rover vehicles.
The campus will be used for GM's advanced design center operations which focus on developing concept and future mobility projects that fall outside the scope of existing production vehicle programs.
General Motors said the campus will include an innovation lab and immersive technology capabilities, including augmented and virtual reality.
The new site is closer to technology centers on the West Coast and creates a recruiting opportunity with its proximity to leading universities and design schools, the automaker said.
GM presented in January a futuristic flying Cadillac — a self-driving vehicle which takes off and lands vertically and carries the passenger above the streets and through the air.
The automaker's other recent innovative developments include its commercial van business, BrightDrop, and the lunar rover concept developed with Lockheed Martin.
United Airlines to buy 100, 19-seat electric planes from Heart Aerospace
United Airlines said on Tuesday it would buy 100 19-seat ES-19 electric planes from Swedish startup Heart Aerospace, as the U.S. carrier eyes battery-powered aircraft for regional routes.
It is the latest in a series of such "innovation-related" announcements by United as major airlines come under pressure to cut emissions.
The U.S. carrier's venture funding arm said in a release it is also investing an undisclosed amount in the company with Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Mesa Airlines.
United would not disclose the value of the order, which is conditional on the aircraft's meeting safety, business and operating requirements.
Mesa would buy an additional 100 ES-19s, subject to similar requirements, which can fly customers up to 250 miles.
The plane will enter service as soon as 2026.
Electric planes can make only short urban or commuter trips because of the size and weight of the batteries.
Electrify America to double EV charging stations by 2025
SILVER SPRING, Md. • Electrify America, an electric vehicle charging network funded with money paid by Volkswagen as punishment for its emissions cheating scandal, says it plans to more than double its number of charging stations throughout the United States and Canada.
The expansion will include 1,800 fast-charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers to be installed by 2025 and is part of Electrify America's previous commitment to invest $2 billion over 10 years on EV infrastructure, education and access in the U.S.
Automakers have ramped up production of electric vehicles that can go farther and charge faster, but are concerned that consumers interested in EVs may wait to buy until there's better, faster charging infrastructure.
The latest generation of EVs, many with ranges around 300 miles (480 kilometers) per charge, can accept electricity at a much faster rate than previous models could, but most charging stations can't keep up with the vehicles’ advanced technology.
There are about 42,000 public charging stations in the U.S., but only about 5,000 are considered direct-current fast chargers, according to the Department of Energy. The rest require roughly eight hours to fully charge longer-range batteries.
News services