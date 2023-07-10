Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close
Today's Digital Newspaper
The Gazette
83°
Partly Cloudy
Daily Weather Report
Powered By:
Search
Site search
Search
Sign Out
Sign In
Subscribe
My Account
Archive Information
Search
Manage Account
Buy Our Photos
Subscription Terms of Service
Home
Colorado News
Local News
Politics
Military
Business
Government
Crime & Justice
Colorado Watch
Coronavirus
Colorado Springs Traffic
Education
Wildfires
Marijuana
Podcasts
Special Reports
E-Edition
Pikes Peak Courier
The Tribune
Newsletters
Submit a News Tip
Youth-focused trainings designed to empower, motivate, ignite passions personally and professionally
Mugshot Monday: Most wanted in the Colorado Springs area
Sports
U.S. Air Force Academy Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Sports Betting
Denver Broncos
CC Hockey
Colorado Avalanche
Colorado Rockies
CSU Rams
CU Buffs
Denver Nuggets
Olympics
Paul Klee
Gazette Preps
Colorado Springs Switchbacks
Videos
Weidner Field
Woody Paige
Linebacker DeMarcus Ware recalls 'rebirth' of his career with Broncos while awaiting Hall of Fame induction
Colorado Rapids sign striker Rafael Navarro to 'immediately improve attacking core'
Opinion
Editorials
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Contact Elected Officials
Colorado Springs wish list: More attractive streets, landmark buildings and Ski Broadmoor's return | Cronin and Loevy
COLUMN: Reality beats ideology in battling addiction | Alan Salazar
Colorado Life
Around Town
Food
Faith & Values
Health
Home & Garden
OutThere Colorado
Parenting
Pets
Travel
Special Sections
Skiing & Snowboarding
Garden of the Gods can still be great in the busy summer. Here are some tips
13 places in the Colorado Springs area to cool off this summer
A&E / Things to Do
ColoradoSprings.com
Best of the Springs
Dining & Drink
Restaurant Reviews
Pop Culture
Comics/Puzzles
Horoscopes
Tv
Music
Colorado Springs theater company takes over Butte Theater season in Cripple Creek, stages Queen jukebox musical
Jacqueline Moulton presents 'Forgive My Pop Heart' for First Friday
U.S. & World
Obits
Place an Obituary
Classifieds
Place an Ad
Classifieds
Jobs
Garage Sales
Shop for Cars
Legal Notices
Merchandise
Dogs
Rentals
Service
Various/Misc.
Post an Ad
Shop Local
Graduation Announcements
Real Estate
Photo/Video
Photos
Videos
Sports Photos
Sports Videos
Instagram
TikTok
PHOTOS: 40th Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo
PHOTOS: Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Parade and Lil' Cowpokes Stick Horse Races
About
About the Gazette
Statement of Principles
Account Center
Contact Us
Report an Issue
Employment Opportunities
Copyright Information
Reprint Information
Become a Carrier
Subscription Terms of Service
Temporary Vacation Stop
Archives
e-Edition
Mobile Apps
Google Survey FAQ
Share This
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
SPECIAL REPORT: Assisted living, troubling deaths
Farmer's markets open this summer around the Pikes Peak region
2023 Colorado Summer Fun Guide | Colorado Rocks
Sign up for our newsletters and get news that matters sent to your inbox
071123-s2-briefs
Jul 10, 2023
Jul 10, 2023
Updated
35 min ago
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
hed
hed
Brief body
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE GAZETTE
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
SMS
Email
Print
Copy article link
Save
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only
Subscribe
Login
Popular
World's war on greenhouse gas emissions has a military blind spot
First Colorado firefly to be raised in captivity emerges at Butterfly Pavilion
13 places in the Colorado Springs area to cool off this summer
Online Poll
POLL: Should fans boycott Coors Field in response to miserable Colorado Rockies season?
You voted:
Yes
No
Don't care
Vote
View Results
Back
Get the Newsletter
The latest breaking news, delivered straight to your email!
Subscribe
Get a Subscription
Access all of our premium content, get unlimited digital access and more!
Subscribe
Follow our Facebook
Get real time news updates
Follow
Gazette.com
Coloradosprings.com
Gazettepreps.com
Best of the Springs
OutThereColorado.com
© Copyright 2023
The Colorado Springs Gazette, L.L.C.
, 30 East Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100 Colorado Springs, CO
|
Terms of Use
|
Privacy Policy
|
Your Privacy Choices
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
BLOX Digital
.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only