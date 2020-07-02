Patrick Stewart writing memoir
Nearing his 80th birthday, Sir Patrick Stewart is finally ready for the project he once feared taking on — his memoir.
The award-winning actor best known as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” has a deal with Gallery Books for a “revealing and heartwarming look” into his life and times, the publisher announced. A title and release date will be determined later.
“The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background. Today there are no demands, nor is there a prediction when there might be,” Stewart, who turns 80 on July 13, said in a statement.
Stewart had expressed concern in the past about bringing back memories of his abusive father, but he will “reflect on his childhood in Yorkshire, England, marked by poverty and domestic violence; as well as his lifelong political advocacy and ongoing charity work,” according to Gallery, a division of Simon & Schuster.
—
Activist has deal for two books
Kimberly Jones, the author and activist whose ”How Can We Win?” video following the murder of George Floyd was shared online by Lebron James and Trevor Noah among others, has a deal for two books.
Henry Holt and Company announced that for the first book Jones will expand upon the three-minute video, in which she likened the economic history of Blacks in the United States to a rigged game of Monopoly. The book edition of “How Can We Win?” is scheduled for next spring.
Jones’ previous books include the young adult novel “I’m Not Dying With You Tonight,” co-authored by Gilly Segal. Details of her second book with Henry Holt have not been determined.
The Associated Press