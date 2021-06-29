Question: I’ve have been diagnosed with mild atherosclerosis, and my doctor says I have to improve my diet. Is it more important to eat a low-fat diet or a plant-based one? — Jason D., Sioux Falls, S.D.
Answer: We’re glad you’re interested in taking steps to reverse your developing cardiovascular disease. We can outline the pros of each approach for you to discuss with your doctor.
If you adopt a plant-based diet, that means you are getting close to nine servings of fruits and vegetables daily. Animal protein is a minor side dish. You emphasize whole grains, healthy oils like olive oil, and don’t eat highly processed foods or foods with added sugars. This diet delivers essential phytonutrients that protect your heart, immune system, brain and other organs.
As for a low-fat diets: Reducing saturated fat consumption from meats, egg yolks and dairy is important when you have — or want to avoid — cardiovascular disease. However, low-fat diets often cut intake of good-for-you fats in avocados, olive oil, fatty fish, walnuts and dark chocolate. Those healthy fats help reduce lousy LDL cholesterol, reduce inflammation and are associated with a lower risk of heart attack and stroke. One study even found that a Mediterranean diet rich in olive oil reduced the risk for diabetes by 40%.
Our recommendation is that you eliminate most saturated fats, especially from dairy and red meats, and pile your plate with tasty veggies and fruit. Studies have consistently shown that you can substantially reverse coronary artery disease with a plant-based, low-fat diet. Now a new study out of the University of Minnesota says that both low-fat and plant-based diets lower lousy LDL cholesterol, and a plant-based diet is needed to lower your long-term risk for heart disease. To get the plant-based, low-fat benefits, the researcher suggests you “fill 70% of your grocery bag with vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, legumes, coffee and tea.” Sounds like a good plan to us.
