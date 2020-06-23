ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Misunderstandings could create friction within a key relationship, but your thoughtful intervention can douse the flames.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Adopting a fresh perspective may mean that you must implement some changes in a relationship, which will be for the best.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Try not to spend spare cash on frivolous things. Even when your friends recommend something, it might not make sense for you. CANCER (June 21-July 22)
Streamline some of the everyday routines so that you have more time for relaxation and fun.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You can tackle just about anything if you focus your attention on it. However, it might be easy to get distracted by passing fancies.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
A message could put you on cloud nine but puzzle you at the same time. Someone’s off-the-wall ideas might surprise you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You could be swept up in an idea, fantasy or plan that will not amount to much if you try to put it into action.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Throw someone a lifeline. When a friend needs a hand, you can be a valuable resource.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You may need some quiet time at home surrounded by loved ones in order to get your act together.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
You may be more attractive to others than you think. Don’t be surprised if you become the center of attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You might be more focused on saving the environment while a loved one might be more concerned with financial security.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Maintain perfect harmony in your household by spending some much-needed quality time with loved ones.
June 27
You might act without forethought during the coming two weeks and rush through something important. Wait to make crucial decisions until August. This is a good time to make smart financial decisions or to put key business plans into motion. The path of true love may not run smoothly in November.