JP Arnold received the Society for Marketing Professional Services Colorado Chapter 2022 Member of The Year Award during the Marketing Excellence Awards held in Denver. Arnold is the marketing and business development manager for Bridgers & Paxton, a mechanical and electrical engineering firm in Colorado Springs. He is a retired Army public affairs officer.
Jeremy O’Brien has been promoted to managing principal/Colorado Springs office director for ME Engineers, which operates from 14 offices around the world. O’Brien has been with ME for 19 years and has served as the lead mechanical engineer for a wide range of project types, including sports, educational, federal, and commercial facilities. His work includes Weidner Field, Cheyenne Mountain High School, Fountain Middle School and Fort Carson SOF Battalion Headquarters. He has a bachelor’s degree, with an engineering-mechanical specialty, from Colorado School of Mines in Golden.
Carrie Simison has joined the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs as director of marketing and communications. She previously worked as brand ambassador and operations manager at Cerberus Brewing; before that, she served 20 years in various roles at the Colorado Springs Independent, including nearly four years as publisher.
