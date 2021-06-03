HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Legacy” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
2. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)
5. “The Saboteurs” by Cussler/Du Brul (Putnam)
6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday)
8. “21st Birthday” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)
9. “That Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
10. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Mob” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)
2. “The Women of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)
3. “The Anthropocene Reviewed” (signed edition) by John Green (Dutton)
4. “What Happened to You?” by Perry/Winfrey (Flatiron/Oprah)
5. “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman (Viking)
6. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
7. “A Course Called America” by Tom Coyne (Avid Reader)
8. “Breaking the News” by Alex Marlow (Threshold Editions)
9. “Zero Fail” by Carol Leonnig (Random House)
10. “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis (Norton)
MASS MARKET
1. “Shadow Storm” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)
2. “Daddy’s Girls” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “The Sentinel” by Child/Child (Dell)
4. “Red River Vengeance” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
5. “Savage Sunday” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
6. “Wilderness Defender” by Maggie K. Black (Love Inspired Suspense)
7. “Cajun Justice” by Patterson/Axum (Grand Central)
8. “Cold Case Trail” by Sharee Stover (Love Inspired Suspense)
9. “Undercover Duke” by Sabrina Jeffries (Zebra)
10. “The Midwife Murders” by James Patterson (Grand Central)
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
2. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)
3. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley)
4. “The Book of Lost Names” by Kristin Harmel (Gallery)
5. “The Summer House” by James Patterson (Grand Central)
6. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Penguin Books)
7. “The Woman with the Blue Star” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)
8. “The Stepsisters” by Susan Mallery (Mira)9. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)
10. “Out of the Cave” by Chris Hodges (Thomas Nelson)