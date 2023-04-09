HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

2. “Loyalty” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

3. “Hello Beautiful” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

4. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

5. “Countdown” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

6. “Tombs” by Junji Ito (Viz)

7. “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

8. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

9. “Pineapple Street” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)

10. “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

2. “You’re Going to Make It” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

3. “The Love Stories of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside)

4. “Sweet Enough” by Alison Roman (Clarkson Potter)

5. “Eat to Beat Your Diet” by William W. Li (Balance)

6. “RecipeTin Eats Dinner” by Nagi Maehashi (Countryman)

7. “Spare” by Prince Harry (Random House)

8. “Poverty, by America” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)

9. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

10. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

MASS MARKET

1. “Shielding the Baby” by Laura Scott (Love Inspired Suspense)

2. “Forever” by J.R. Ward (Pocket)

3. “Set Up in the City” by B.J. Daniels (Harlequin Intrigue)

4. “Rescued by the Rancher” by Barb Han (Harlequin Intrigue)

5. “Pinecraft Refuge” by Lenora Worth (Love Inspired)

6. “Rich Dad Poor Dad” by Robert T. Kiyosaki (Plata)

7. “The Secret Amish Admirer” by Virginia Wise (Love Inspired)

8. “Amish Wilderness Survival” by Mary Alford (Love Inspired Suspense)

9. “Targeted in the Desert” by Dana Mentink (Love Inspired Suspense)

10. “Wyoming Cold Case Secrets” by Sommer Smith (Love Inspired Suspense)

TRADE PAPERBACK

1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

3. “Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

4. “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

5. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

6. “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

7. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

8. “Crying in H Mart” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)

9. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

10. “Spy X Family, Vol. 9” by Tatsuya Endo (Viz)