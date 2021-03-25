HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Win” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)
2. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
3. “Life After Death” by Sister Souljah (Atria)
4. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
5. “Klara and the Sun” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)
6. “Dark Sky” by C.J. Box (Putnam)
7. “Fast Ice” by Clive Cussler/Graham Brown (Putnam)
8. “The Affair” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
9. “Wild Sign” by Patricia Briggs (Ace)
10. “We Begin at the End” by Chris Whitaker (Holt)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “This Is the Fire” by Don Lemon (Little, Brown)
2. “The Code Breaker” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Eat Better, Feel Better” by Giada De Laurentiis (Rodale)
4. “Dungeons & Dragons: Candlekeep Mysteries” (Wizards RPG)
5. “No Pain, No Gaines” by Chip Gaines (W)
6. “Set Boundaries, Find Peace” by Nedra Glover Tawwab (TarcherPerigee)
7. “Beyond Order” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)
9. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” by Bill Gates (Knopf)
MASS MARKET
1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Dell)
2. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel (Dell)
3. “Hush” by James Patterson/Candice Fox (Grand Central)
4. “Journey of the Pharaohs” by Clive Cussler/Graham Brown (Putnam)
5. “Irish Pride” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)
6. “Strong, Silent Cowboy” by Lora Leigh (St. Martin’s)
7. “Fairy-Tale Forever” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
8. “By the Neck” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
9. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)
10. “A Quiet, Little Town” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. “Later” by Stephen King (Hard Case Crime)
2. “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn (Morrow)
3. “Split Second” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)
5. “In Five Years” by Rebecca Serle (Atria)
6. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)
7. Bridgerton: The Duke and I” by (TV tie-in) Julia Quinn (Avon)
8. “Burn After Writing (Pink)” by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)
9. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)
10. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson/Maxine Paetro (Grand Central)