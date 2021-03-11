ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Spell out success in a beautiful font. You are likely to incorporate aesthetic measures into any transaction.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You may be blessed by friends who are in harmony with your daily routines and understand the best time to call you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
“Well done is better than well said.” Pay attention to how well a job is done rather than asking for a report.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You might play the game to win the trophy for yourself, but you may derive more satisfaction as a team player.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Be prepared to exercise tact and diplomacy when it comes to splitting the lunch bill. You blossom in social situations.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Someone who cares may show sympathy when you hit an obstacle or even invite you to enjoy a flight of romantic fantasy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
You may never know how lucky you are until you look back in time. Be grateful for whatever shows up on your doorstep.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
A loved one could be on a mission to please you with special treats, or the boss could be in a sociable mood.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Give more weight to someone’s actions than to their words. You may find harmony on the home front.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
This is a day when it’s best to think long and hard before using your credit card or making a major purchase.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Your good taste and ability to discriminate between good and best can make you a savvy shopper.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Even the most romantic bed of roses may contain a few thorns, but the result should still smell as sweet.
March 15
You may hold a winning hand during the next three to four weeks and succeed at anything you attempt. Your powerful dedication to getting ahead might help you conquer any obstacles. Play your cards right and don’t hold them too close to your chest in May, when your business skills can help you win the pot.