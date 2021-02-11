HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
2. “The Russian” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)
3. “The Sanatorium” by Sarah Pearse (Viking/Dorman)
4. “In Love & Pajamas” by Catana Chetwynd (Andrews McMeel)
5. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
6. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking)
7. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab (Tor)
8. “Send for Me” by Lauren Fox (Knopf)
9. “Serpentine” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)
10. “Neighbors” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Unmasked” by Andy Ngo (Center Street)
2. “Four Hundred Souls” by Kendi/Balin (One World)
3. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta (Simon & Schuster)
4. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
5. “Just as I Am” by Cicely Tyson (HarperCollins)
7. “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
8. “That Sounds Fun” by Annie F. Downs (Revell)
9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)
10. “One Day You’ll Thank Me” by Cameran Eubanks Wimberly (Gallery)
MASS MARKET
1. “Highland Treasure” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)
2. “Long Range” by C.J. Box (Putnam)
3. “The Lost and Found Bookshop” by Susan Wiggs (Avon)
4. “The Sea Glass Cottage” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)
5. “A Minute to Midnight” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. “Revenge” by Patterson/Holmes (Grand Central)
7. “Perfect Partners” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)
8. “Wicked Game” by Jackson/Bush (Zebra)
9. “The Wicked Die Twice” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)
10. “Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)
TRADE PAPERBACK
1. “Burn After Writing (pink)” by Sharon Jones (TarcherPerigee)
2. Bridgerton: The Duke and I” (TV tie-in) by Julia Quinn (Avon)
3. “Fair Warning” by Michael Connelly (Grand Central)
4. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 20” by Koyoharu Gotouge (Viz)
5. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMeel)
6. “The Girl from the Channel Islands” by Jenny Lecoat (Graydon House)
7. “The Perfect Marriage” by Jeneva Rose (Bloodhound)
8. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)
9. “The Step-by-Step Instant Pot Cookbook” by Jeffrey Eisner (Voracious)
10. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 8” by Gege Akutami (Viz)