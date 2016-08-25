Thu, Aug 25, 2016 - 1:11 PM 0
The State Department on Thursday encouraged U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte to comply with a pending Brazilian request to return to Rio and testify about...
Mon, Aug 22, 2016 - 12:03 PM
As a sports writer raising three adorable, princess-loving daughters with a wife whose interests fall far from the sports world, I’ve had more than a few...
Sat, Aug 20, 2016 - 8:37 PM
My family and I have been mesmerized by the Summer Olympics. And to be honest, a few times, as we watched Michael Phelps win another gold medal or Simone...
Mon, Aug 22, 2016 - 6:01 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO - The truth was in his eyes. Kyle Snyder was not nervous as he prepared to wrestle for a wrestling gold medal. Dread is not his thing. In...
One of the nation's best Greco-Roman wrestlers saw the potential in Fountain-Fort Carson High School student G'Angelo Hancock. About two years later,...
Rich Bender, executive director of USA Wrestling, was taking a walk few residents of Colorado Springs, or the United States, ever will take. On Feb....
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn avoided more serious injury when she fell and crashed into the safety netting during a World Cup downhill...
Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter. The IOC says Carter tested positive for...
It appears Olympic gold medalist and Coronado graduate Henry Cejudo has made a New Year’s resolution to share wrestling tips with, well, everyone....
Jason Brown is no longer the slightly-amazed-by-it-all 18-year-old who took the figure skating world by storm in 2014. Three years and a significant...
DETROIT — A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by...
This weekend's public skate with about 150 area kids and parents was a welcome break for figure skating pair Alexa Scimeca Knierem and her husband...
If you're not good with goodbyes, 2016 wasn't for you. The year started with the Broncos making a run to a Super Bowl title and it became obvious...
PHOENIX, Ariz. - This was supposed to be the year Dagny Knutson became a household name by thrashing the competition in the pool in Rio de Janeiro....
Todd Miller says he's not going anywhere, which is good news if you're associated with Pine Creek's football program and bad news for everyone else in...
SEMMERING, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin took a slim lead in the opening run of a women's World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday, positioning herself for a...
Simone Biles tried to treat the 2016 Summer Olympics like just your average ordinary gymnastics meet. So what if the stage and the stakes were...
U.S. Olympic Museum organizers have until March 31 to raise several million dollars more in private contributions in order to obtain a loan to help...
For 11 American Olympic ski hopefuls, private poverty led to public nudity. Don't worry, we'll get back to the nudity in a minute. When talking to...
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian bobsledder who won a gold medal at the 2014 Olympics has been banned for four years for doping. Dmitry Trunenkov, who won the...
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Usain Bolt stripped of relay gold medal from 2008 Olympics in doping case of teammate Nesta Carter.
