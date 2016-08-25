Sports: Olympics | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

State Dept. encourages Ryan Lochte to comply with Brazilian authorities

State Dept. encourages Ryan Lochte to comply with Brazilian authorities

Thu, Aug 25, 2016 - 1:11 PM 0

The State Department on Thursday encouraged U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte to comply with a pending Brazilian request to return to Rio and testify about...

A 'Thank You' to Rio and the Olympic experience from this dad of young girls

A 'Thank You' to Rio and the Olympic experience from this dad of young girls

Mon, Aug 22, 2016 - 12:03 PM 0

As a sports writer raising three adorable, princess-loving daughters with a wife whose interests fall far from the sports world, I’ve had more than a few...

Should an Olympic medal earn you a tax break?

Sat, Aug 20, 2016 - 8:37 PM 0

My family and I have been mesmerized by the Summer Olympics. And to be honest, a few times, as we watched Michael Phelps win another gold medal or Simone...

Ramsey: Coronado grad Kyle Snyder, a ridiculously wise 20-year-old, wins gold, rules wrestling world

Ramsey: Coronado grad Kyle Snyder, a ridiculously wise 20-year-old, wins gold, rules wrestling world

Mon, Aug 22, 2016 - 6:01 PM 0

RIO DE JANEIRO - The truth was in his eyes. Kyle Snyder was not nervous as he prepared to wrestle for a wrestling gold medal. Dread is not his thing. In...

Olympian, Missy Franklin makes a big splash in Colorado Springs
Fireworks Display Opens Rio Paralympics
Rio Stinking Water
10 Memorable Olympic Moments
Video Shows US Swimmers With Hands Up in Rio
Raw: Video Shows US Swimmers Altercation in Rio

MMA Blog: Henry Cejudo shares wrestling tips online from OTC
MMA Blog: Henry Cejudo shares wrestling tips online from OTC
By: Scott Kaniewski - 0 Yesterday

It appears Olympic gold medalist and Coronado graduate Henry Cejudo has made a New Year’s resolution to share wrestling tips with, well, everyone....

Monument-based figure skater Jason Brown focused on Winter Olympics
Monument-based figure skater Jason Brown focused on Winter Olympics
By: Joe Paisley - 0 Sun, Jan 15, 2017

Jason Brown is no longer the slightly-amazed-by-it-all 18-year-old who took the figure skating world by storm in 2014. Three years and a significant...

18 females sue former USA Gymnastics-affiliated doctor, allege sexual abuse
18 females sue former USA Gymnastics-affiliated doctor, allege sexual abuse
By: ED WHITE, Associated Press - 0 Tue, Jan 10, 2017

DETROIT — A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by...

Skate with area kids opportunity for Knierims, area figure skaters, to put injuries, competitive grind behind them
Skate with area kids opportunity for Knierims, area figure skaters, to put injuries, competitive grind behind them
By: Joe Paisley - 0 Mon, Jan 9, 2017

This weekend's public skate with about 150 area kids and parents was a welcome break for figure skating pair Alexa Scimeca Knierem and her husband...

Matt Wiley: Saying goodbye in 2016 was easy in sports
Matt Wiley: Saying goodbye in 2016 was easy in sports
By: Matt Wiley - 0 Sat, Dec 31, 2016

If you're not good with goodbyes, 2016 wasn't for you. The year started with the Broncos making a run to a Super Bowl title and it became obvious...

She was on course for stardom; then she entrusted her career to USA Swimming
She was on course for stardom; then she entrusted her career to USA Swimming
By: Will Hobson, The Washington Post - 0 Fri, Dec 30, 2016

PHOENIX, Ariz. - This was supposed to be the year Dagny Knutson became a household name by thrashing the competition in the pool in Rio de Janeiro....

David Ramsey: Pine Creek's Todd Miller and Widefield's Boris Berian soared in 2016
David Ramsey: Pine Creek's Todd Miller and Widefield's Boris Berian soared in 2016
By: David Ramsey - 0 Wed, Dec 28, 2016

Todd Miller says he's not going anywhere, which is good news if you're associated with Pine Creek's football program and bad news for everyone else in...

Colorado skier Shiffrin takes 2nd World Cup GS win in 2 days
Colorado skier Shiffrin takes 2nd World Cup GS win in 2 days
By: The Associated Press - 0 Wed, Dec 28, 2016

SEMMERING, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin took a slim lead in the opening run of a women's World Cup giant slalom on Wednesday, positioning herself for a...

Simone Biles soars to AP Female Athlete of the Year
Simone Biles soars to AP Female Athlete of the Year
By: WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer - 0 Mon, Dec 26, 2016

Simone Biles tried to treat the 2016 Summer Olympics like just your average ordinary gymnastics meet. So what if the stage and the stakes were...

Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs facing a March deadline to complete its fundraising
Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs facing a March deadline to complete its fundraising
By: Rich Laden - 0 Thu, Dec 22, 2016

U.S. Olympic Museum organizers have until March 31 to raise several million dollars more in private contributions in order to obtain a loan to help...

David Ramsey: For U.S. Olympic hopefuls, private poverty led to public nudity
David Ramsey: For U.S. Olympic hopefuls, private poverty led to public nudity
By: David Ramsey - 0 Thu, Dec 22, 2016

For 11 American Olympic ski hopefuls, private poverty led to public nudity. Don't worry, we'll get back to the nudity in a minute. When talking to...

2 Swedish skiers injured at ski cross event in Italy
By: The Associated Press - 0 Wed, Dec 21, 2016

INNICHEN, Italy — Two Swedish freestyle World Cup skiers have been injured after crashing on the same Italian hill in a three-day span. Anna Holmlund...

David Ramsey: Soccer great Mia Hamm asks sports parents to stop being so childish
David Ramsey: Soccer great Mia Hamm asks sports parents to stop being so childish
By: DAVID RAMSEY The Gazette - 0 Tue, Dec 20, 2016

No group in America is more partisan than sports parents. You know the type. They complain about inept refs. They complain about blind teammates who...

Ryan Lochte and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid expecting first baby
By: CBS News - 0 Wed, Dec 14, 2016

Ryan Lochte is going to be a dad! The Olympic swimmer revealed that he and fiancee Kayla Rae Reid are expecting their first child together, in a...

Cheerleading in consideration to become Olympic sport
Cheerleading in consideration to become Olympic sport
By: The Associated Press - 0 Wed, Dec 14, 2016

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Cheerleading and Thai kickboxing have made their way into the Olympic movement. The International Cheer Union and the...

LeBron considering return to US Olympic team under Popovich
LeBron considering return to US Olympic team under Popovich
By: The Associated Press 0 52 min ago

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James might make another run at Olympic gold with Gregg Popovich. James, who already has two gold medals, said that...

