State Dept. encourages Ryan Lochte to comply with Brazilian authorities

Thu, Aug 25, 2016 - 1:11 PM 0

The State Department on Thursday encouraged U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte to comply with a pending Brazilian request to return to Rio and testify about...

A 'Thank You' to Rio and the Olympic experience from this dad of young girls

Mon, Aug 22, 2016 - 12:03 PM 0

As a sports writer raising three adorable, princess-loving daughters with a wife whose interests fall far from the sports world, I’ve had more than a few...

Should an Olympic medal earn you a tax break?

Sat, Aug 20, 2016 - 8:37 PM 0

My family and I have been mesmerized by the Summer Olympics. And to be honest, a few times, as we watched Michael Phelps win another gold medal or Simone...

Ramsey: Coronado grad Kyle Snyder, a ridiculously wise 20-year-old, wins gold, rules wrestling world

Mon, Aug 22, 2016 - 6:01 PM 0

RIO DE JANEIRO - The truth was in his eyes. Kyle Snyder was not nervous as he prepared to wrestle for a wrestling gold medal. Dread is not his thing. In...

Olympian, Missy Franklin makes a big splash in Colorado Springs
Fireworks Display Opens Rio Paralympics
Rio Stinking Water
10 Memorable Olympic Moments
Video Shows US Swimmers With Hands Up in Rio
Raw: Video Shows US Swimmers Altercation in Rio

Newest OTC resident wrestler, UCCS student both take home first Dave Schultz gold medals
By: Joe Paisley - 0 55 min ago

The newest Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center resident introduced herself in impressive fashion. Becka Leathers downed fellow American Jacarra...

Former Colorado College hockey great Jeff Sauer has died
By: Joe Paisley - 0 Yesterday

The hockey world is mourning the loss of former Colorado College player, assistant and coach  and current U.S. men’s sled hockey national team...

Colorado Springs legislators propose state tax break for Olympians
By: Joey Bunch - 0 Yesterday

Rep. Clarice Navarro of Pueblo hopes to give Olympic and Paralympic champions a tax break on the medals and bonuses they receive for competing for...

Former Fountain-Fort Carson wrestler G'Angelo Hancock wins thriller at Dave Schultz Memorial International
By: Joe Paisley - 0 Wed, Feb 1, 2017

Former Fountain-Fort Carson wrestler G'Angelo Hancock had defeated Hayden Zillmer twice before in low-scoring affairs. On Wednesday, he made it three...

Former Fountain-Fort Carson grappler to wrestle in Dave Schultz Memorial at Colorado Springs' OTC
By: Joe Paisley - 0 Tue, Jan 31, 2017

One of the nation's best Greco-Roman wrestlers saw the potential in Fountain-Fort Carson High School student G'Angelo Hancock. About two years later,...

David Ramsey: Despite Donald Trump's travel ban, I hope American wrestlers make trip to Iran
By: David Ramsey - 0 Tue, Jan 31, 2017

Rich Bender, executive director of USA Wrestling, was taking a walk few residents of Colorado Springs, or the United States, ever will take. On Feb....

Lindsey Vonn avoids more serious injury in downhill training crash
By: The Associated Press - 0 Fri, Jan 27, 2017

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn avoided more serious injury when she fell and crashed into the safety netting during a World Cup downhill...

Usain Bolt loses 2008 Olympic relay gold in teammate's doping case
By: The Associated Press - 0 Wed, Jan 25, 2017

Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter. The IOC says Carter tested positive for...

MMA Blog: Henry Cejudo shares wrestling tips online from OTC
By: Scott Kaniewski - 0 Fri, Jan 20, 2017

It appears Olympic gold medalist and Coronado graduate Henry Cejudo has made a New Year’s resolution to share wrestling tips with, well, everyone....

Monument-based figure skater Jason Brown focused on Winter Olympics
By: Joe Paisley - 0 Sun, Jan 15, 2017

Jason Brown is no longer the slightly-amazed-by-it-all 18-year-old who took the figure skating world by storm in 2014. Three years and a significant...

18 females sue former USA Gymnastics-affiliated doctor, allege sexual abuse
By: ED WHITE, Associated Press - 0 Tue, Jan 10, 2017

DETROIT — A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by...

Skate with area kids opportunity for Knierims, area figure skaters, to put injuries, competitive grind behind them
By: Joe Paisley - 0 Mon, Jan 9, 2017

This weekend's public skate with about 150 area kids and parents was a welcome break for figure skating pair Alexa Scimeca Knierem and her husband...

Matt Wiley: Saying goodbye in 2016 was easy in sports
By: Matt Wiley - 0 Sat, Dec 31, 2016

If you're not good with goodbyes, 2016 wasn't for you. The year started with the Broncos making a run to a Super Bowl title and it became obvious...

She was on course for stardom; then she entrusted her career to USA Swimming
By: Will Hobson, The Washington Post - 0 Fri, Dec 30, 2016

PHOENIX, Ariz. - This was supposed to be the year Dagny Knutson became a household name by thrashing the competition in the pool in Rio de Janeiro....

David Ramsey: Pine Creek's Todd Miller and Widefield's Boris Berian soared in 2016
By: David Ramsey - 0 Wed, Dec 28, 2016

Todd Miller says he's not going anywhere, which is good news if you're associated with Pine Creek's football program and bad news for everyone else in...

Olympic bobsled champion from Russia banned for doping
By: The Associated Press 0 Tue, Jan 31, 2017

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian bobsledder who won a gold medal at the 2014 Olympics has been banned for four years for doping. Dmitry Trunenkov, who won the...

