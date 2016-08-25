Thu, Aug 25, 2016 - 1:11 PM 0
The State Department on Thursday encouraged U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte to comply with a pending Brazilian request to return to Rio and testify about...
Mon, Aug 22, 2016 - 12:03 PM 0
As a sports writer raising three adorable, princess-loving daughters with a wife whose interests fall far from the sports world, I’ve had more than a few...
Sat, Aug 20, 2016 - 8:37 PM 0
My family and I have been mesmerized by the Summer Olympics. And to be honest, a few times, as we watched Michael Phelps win another gold medal or Simone...
Mon, Aug 22, 2016 - 6:01 PM 0
RIO DE JANEIRO - The truth was in his eyes. Kyle Snyder was not nervous as he prepared to wrestle for a wrestling gold medal. Dread is not his thing. In...
The newest Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center resident introduced herself in impressive fashion. Becka Leathers downed fellow American Jacarra...
The hockey world is mourning the loss of former Colorado College player, assistant and coach and current U.S. men’s sled hockey national team...
Rep. Clarice Navarro of Pueblo hopes to give Olympic and Paralympic champions a tax break on the medals and bonuses they receive for competing for...
Former Fountain-Fort Carson wrestler G'Angelo Hancock had defeated Hayden Zillmer twice before in low-scoring affairs. On Wednesday, he made it three...
One of the nation's best Greco-Roman wrestlers saw the potential in Fountain-Fort Carson High School student G'Angelo Hancock. About two years later,...
Rich Bender, executive director of USA Wrestling, was taking a walk few residents of Colorado Springs, or the United States, ever will take. On Feb....
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn avoided more serious injury when she fell and crashed into the safety netting during a World Cup downhill...
Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals in a doping case involving teammate Nesta Carter. The IOC says Carter tested positive for...
It appears Olympic gold medalist and Coronado graduate Henry Cejudo has made a New Year’s resolution to share wrestling tips with, well, everyone....
Jason Brown is no longer the slightly-amazed-by-it-all 18-year-old who took the figure skating world by storm in 2014. Three years and a significant...
DETROIT — A Michigan doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts has been hit with a new lawsuit by 18 women and girls who say they were molested by...
This weekend's public skate with about 150 area kids and parents was a welcome break for figure skating pair Alexa Scimeca Knierem and her husband...
If you're not good with goodbyes, 2016 wasn't for you. The year started with the Broncos making a run to a Super Bowl title and it became obvious...
PHOENIX, Ariz. - This was supposed to be the year Dagny Knutson became a household name by thrashing the competition in the pool in Rio de Janeiro....
Todd Miller says he's not going anywhere, which is good news if you're associated with Pine Creek's football program and bad news for everyone else in...
Retirement keeps getting closer. Erin Hamlin keeps getting better. It's an unusual parallel, not often the case for athletes when they realize that...
The four top stakeholders in the discussion over whether NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics in South Korea next year met without...
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian bobsledder who won a gold medal at the 2014 Olympics has been banned for four years for doping. Dmitry Trunenkov, who won the...
