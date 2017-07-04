LETTERS: NFL's fan base offended, alienated; President may not be up to speed

Recent letters to the editor from Gazette readers:

NFL's fan base offended, alienated

RE: David Ramsey's June 29, column on Colin Kaepernick:

If David Ramsey's piece regarding Colin Kaepernick were a field goal attempt, it would miss wide left. Ramsey implies that Colin has been blackballed by NFL ownership. His premise is not true. Ramsey also implies that Colin's protest has been limited to silently kneeling during the national anthem. Again, not true.

Colin has not been blacklisted by NFL ownership. He has been ostracized by a significant segment of the NFL's fan base that he offended and alienated. Ramsey failed to note that Colin's protest includes attacking the entire community of law enforcement. Colin prominently wore socks at 49er practices depicting police as pigs, and recently he compared all police to slave hunters.

Colin's blanket condemnation of law enforcement deeply offended many who respect, and hold in high regard, the men and women who protect and serve all communities. Rather than limit his comments to specific instances of perceived police misconduct, or troubled departments, Colin instead indiscriminately disparaged the country's entire body of law enforcement officers.

As a star NFL quarterback, Colin had myriad platforms from which to voice his concerns. He chose however the most visible and potentially polarizing platform available. In kneeling for the national anthem, Colin antagonized and alienated a significant segment of fans who hold the flag as an unflinching symbol of the freedoms afforded by our country, and the men and women whose sacrifices defend those freedoms.

The NFL is a sports product. It exists solely as a consequence of its fan base. As Ramsey alluded, that fan base spoke loudly and clearly to NFL ownership regarding Colin. Whether Colin will play in the NFL again is not a decision that will be made by NFL ownership. Rather, it is a decision that will be made by the NFL's fan base.

Bill McGahan - Monument

Beyond the brightly colored trail lines

I would have loved to participate in Bike to Work Day last Wednesday but I was recovering after eight days in the hospital from a bicycle versus car crash. I played the role of the bike, pulling out into the traffic lane to avoid a pile of broken glass on a narrow section of West Uintah. The car was well in back of me when I pulled out but, according to the investigating police officer, the driver was going "about 40 mph," while the speed limit there is 30.

She was not ticketed, but the officer lectured me as I lay in the ER about how it is unwise to ride a skinny tire bike. I've ridden skinny tire bikes for 50 years all over the world and have never seen road and bike lane maintenance conditions as bad as in our city. Our mayor and City Council members brag up our bike infrastructure to attract business development. But go beyond the brightly colored trail lines on the maps and you see bike lanes full of broken glass and trash and major routes of travel without bike accommodations, also littered with debris. For those of us riding these unmaintained routes it is danger on a daily basis.

Bicyclists are killed every year in Colorado Springs. I was very, very lucky. When it comes to this issue, separate but equal is the answer. Cars and bikes need to be separate from each other. To do this we need to expand, but just as importantly maintain, bicycle infrastructure where the rubber meets the road, not just on city maps.

Mike Maday - Colorado Springs

County's new jail medical provider

Let's see if I've got this straight: The county got a new jail medical provider even though it had no problems with the old contractor. This move is, ostensibly, to save money even though the new contractor will cost 40 percent more than the old contractor. Really? The new contractor they are hiring has several lawsuits out against it in four states due to inmate deaths. Again, really?

And the new contractor says that even though they recognize that the jail population has "complex medical problems" that "cut into staffing and resources that could otherwise be used to administer day-to-day health care to an already 'vulnerable' population," even though they recognize that, they don't staff with that in mind. Really? And this new company has been averaging $88 million per year in profits? Apparently, minimal staffing pays off! Have the county officials lost their minds or is something else at work here?

Betty Fannin - Colorado Springs

Is the president up to speed?

Amid the drama regarding Donald Trump's presidency, scant attention is given to his snail pace of filling in executive branch positions. As of June 5, Trump had only placed nominations for 110 of the 559 executive branch positions, whereas Barack Obama had selected 252 at this point. He is also far behind his predecessors with only 11 of 190 ambassadorships nominated as of June 1.

True to form, Trump blames Democrats, although he only needs a simple majority of senators to confirm, and therefore could achieve this with the Republican majority. Is the president who was elected in spite of believing that there are 12 articles in the Constitution up to speed on these rules?

Speculation exists that his demand for loyalty is part of the reason for the holdup, reflecting that Trump's narcissism blocks him from executing the nuts and bolts of governance.

Todd Nelson - Colorado Springs

Founders set up protections

The liberal major TV media continues to "remind" voters nightly that Hilary Clinton, correctly, won the popular vote. Our Founding Fathers set up presidential elections with our present electoral system, so liberal kingdoms such as California and New York don't unfairly reduce this country to socialism. As I recall, the last Election Day map was 75 percent red (Republican) or more!

William Pelz - Colorado Springs