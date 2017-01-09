Colorado Springs News, Sports & Business | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Latest updates on closures around Colorado Springs
Hurricane-force winds down trees, topple trucks and prompt outages around Colorado Springs

Hurricane-force winds down trees, topple trucks and prompt outages around Colorado Springs

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 1:44 PM 0

Hurricane-force winds tore through the Pikes Peak region on Monday, overturning semis, downing power lines and ripping roofs from several buildings. The...

Live storm blog: Strong winds likely to continue all Monday around Colorado Springs

List: Top wind gusts Monday in Colorado Springs and southern Colorado

Map: Thousands without power in the Colorado Springs area

Fort Carson soldiers ordered to shelter in place due to high winds

Bike trail to Cheyenne Mountain summit a parks resolution for 2017

Bike trail to Cheyenne Mountain summit a parks resolution for 2017

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 1:01 PM 0

Operators of Cheyenne Mountain State Park are pursuing a worthy goal for the new year: finally completing a long-awaited route to the Cheyenne Mountain summit. The...

News: Education
Ferocious winds, power outages lead to some Colorado Springs-area school closures

Ferocious winds, power outages lead to some Colorado Springs-area school closures

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 11:17 AM 0

Some schools in the southern part of Colorado Springs closed as a result of the strong winds. Power outages forced the closure of Cheyenne Mountain...

PHOTOS: Storm damage in the Pikes Peak region

Golden Globes sing for 'La La Land,' but Trump has spotlight

Golden Globes sing for 'La La Land,' but Trump has spotlight

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 6:23 AM 0

"La La Land" steamrolled, "Moonlight" swooped in at the last minute and Meryl Streep offered an...

WATCH: Meryl Streep blasts Trump during Golden Globes

Woody Paige: The case against Vance Joseph as the next Broncos head coach

Woody Paige: The case against Vance Joseph as the next Broncos head coach

Mon, Jan 9, 2017 - 11:35 AM 0

Joseph's Technicolor Dreamcoat is not so amazing. The biggest myth being disseminated during...

Wind damage in the Colorado Springs area
Ice Racing
2017 Golden Globes
David Ramsey: Top 10 moments in Broncos history
Mesa Ridge vs TCA Girls Basketball
Salaries of Colorado elected officials
Vista Ridge 61 - Lewis-Palmer 48
Snowy scenes at Garden of the Gods
The Denver Dozen: 12 candidates for Broncos head coach - and odds
Notable Colorado Springs-area residents who died during 2016
Denver Broncos 24. Oakland Raiders 6
New Year's Eve celebrations around Colorado and the world ring in 2017
Air Force wins conference opener
Noon Year's Eve
Air Force Wins Arizona Bowl
AdAmAn Club
20 Favorite Images of 2016 - Stacie Scott
20 Favorite Images of 2016 - Jerilee Bennett
20 Favorite Images of 2016 - Christian Murdock
20 Favorite Images of 2016 - Mark Reis
The 19 most anticipated new TV shows to get excited about
The 10 best TV shows of 2016 (and how to watch them)
Top-read stories in 2016 on gazette.com
The long list of beloved stars and famous figures who died in 2016
Kwanzaa Celebration
Rudolph and Santa's views of Colorado Springs from a helicopter

Introducing ColoradoPolitics.com, driving the state's political conversation every day

Mon, Jan 9, 2017
Move over, Oprah, Telluride pushes ahead with affordable housing plan
1 hr ago
Mugshot Monday: Most wanted in the Colorado Springs area
1 hr ago
Colorado Springs police searching for four suspected burglars who eluded officers
3 hr ago
Extended I-70 closure in western Colorado because of tanker rollover
5 hr ago
Man hit, killed crossing road near Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort
Mon, Jan 9, 2017
Wanted felons arrested after giving chase to police
13 hr ago
Denver-area police find boys, arrest mother for kidnapping

Live storm blog: Strong winds likely to continue all Monday around Colorado Springs
List: Top wind gusts Monday in Colorado Springs and southern Colorado
Denver-area police find boys, arrest mother for kidnapping
Army Reserve boss wants force that's ready in a hurry
Giant sequoia tree known for huge tunnel toppled during California storms
'Team effort' leads to rescue of Colorado Springs couple after crashing plane in subzero temperatures
Golden Globes sing for record-breaking 'La La Land,' but Trump has spotlight
Robber hits bank inside Colorado Springs Walmart
Former Denver Nugget J.R. Smith and wife share difficult family news about newborn baby, ask for prayers
WATCH: Meryl Streep blasts Trump during Golden Globes

1 hr ago
Peyton Manning named to College Football Hall of Fame
1 hr ago
Colorado College knocks off No. 1 Minnesota-Duluth in hockey
Mon, Jan 9, 2017
Klee blog: Top 25 poll shows NCAA Tournament is now or never for Buffs
3 hr ago
Skate with area kids opportunity for Knierims, area figure skaters, to put injuries, competitive grind behind them
3 hr ago
'The guy is incredible:' Ben Garland, former Denver Bronco, believes in Kyle Shanahan's future
13 hr ago
'Big Three' power Steelers past Dolphins
14 hr ago
Steelers assistant coach, former CSU star Joey Porter arrested after game

Mon, Jan 9, 2017
FHA to cut fees, lowering rates for first-time home buyers
Mon, Jan 9, 2017
Potential Fed chairs suggest they'd pursue tighter policy
3 min ago
Parents, save up: Cost of raising a child is more than $233K
11 min ago
As Camry gets redesigned, reign as top US car is in jeopardy
15 min ago
Honda goes higher-tech with Odyssey. Try the intercom.
23 min ago
APNewsBreak: Energy boss: Nuke-leak progress but work ahead
26 min ago
Corps, tribes to judge: Reject Dakota Access company request

52 min ago
EDITORIAL: Colorado's dishonest health care exchange
Mon, Jan 9, 2017
LETTERS: Utilities emissions questioned; scammed by big tobacco
20 hr ago
LETTERS: Grateful to anonymous Colorado Springs donor; article was police bashing
Fri, Jan 6, 2017
GUEST COLUMN: Getting ready for masquerade season
Fri, Jan 6, 2017
EDITORIAL: Replace Megyn Kelly with former Springs resident
Fri, Jan 6, 2017
It's time to eliminate the Electoral College
Fri, Jan 6, 2017
LETTERS: Thinking outside the box on the Electoral College

Thu, Dec 29, 2016
Presidential vote in congressional districts points to Democratic risks in 2018
Wed, Dec 28, 2016
Trump accuses Obama of putting up ‘roadblocks’ to a smooth transition

Pieces of roof off El Paso Courthouse in Colorado Springs
Wind gusts topple huge trees and blow off shingles in Colorado Springs area
Extreme wind damage in the Pikes Peak region
Pikes Peak region forecast
Pikes Peak region forecast
Colorado's transportation challenges and how to fix them
Pilipovich talks about what happened at CSU
Pikes Peak region forecast
Live on the edge: Ice climb it in Vail!
Flash Mob at Colorado Springs Library 21C
10 family fun activities to do in the Colorado Springs area
Pikes Peak region forecast

Peyton Manning named to College Football Hall of Fame1 hr ago
Colorado College knocks off No. 1 Minnesota-Duluth in hockey1 hr ago
Klee blog: Top 25 poll shows NCAA Tournament is now or never for BuffsMon, Jan 9, 2017
Skate with area kids opportunity for Knierims, area figure skaters, to put injuries, competitive grind behind them3 hr ago

'The guy is incredible:' Ben Garland, former Denver Bronco, believes in Kyle Shanahan's future3 hr ago
David Ramsey: Air Force great Ben Garland enjoys good times with soaring Atlanta Falcons17 hr ago
David Ramsey: 30 years ago, Broncos' John Elway led a drive that became The Drive22 hr ago
Paul Klee: NFL playoffs rooting guide for Broncos CountrySat, Jan 7, 2017

David Ramsey: Top 10 moments in Broncos history
Mesa Ridge vs TCA Girls Basketball
Vista Ridge 61 - Lewis-Palmer 48
The Denver Dozen: 12 candidates for Broncos head coach - and odds
Denver Broncos 24. Oakland Raiders 6
Air Force wins conference opener
Air Force Wins Arizona Bowl
Chiefs 33, Broncos 10
Doherty boys vs. Vista Ridge
Palmer Ridge 58 - Vista PEAK 46
Colorado 75, Air Force 68
Patriots 16, Broncos 3
Cheyenne Mountain Girls Invite
Sand Creek 61 - Sierra 59
Doherty vs. Mountain Vista Girls Basketball

EDITORIAL: Colorado's dishonest health care exchange52 min ago
EDITORIAL: Replace Megyn Kelly with former Springs residentFri, Jan 6, 2017
EDITORIAL: Washington Post editor champions school choiceThu, Jan 5, 2017
EDITORIAL: Troubling signs for new Colorado minimum wageWed, Jan 4, 2017

LETTERS: Utilities emissions questioned; scammed by big tobaccoMon, Jan 9, 2017
LETTERS: Grateful to anonymous Colorado Springs donor; article was police bashing20 hr ago
LETTERS: Thinking outside the box on the Electoral CollegeFri, Jan 6, 2017
LETTERS: Traffic nightmare looms in north Colorado Springs; disagreement with Colorado College professorThu, Jan 5, 2017

GUEST COLUMN: Getting ready for masquerade seasonFri, Jan 6, 2017
It's time to eliminate the Electoral CollegeFri, Jan 6, 2017
GUEST COLUMN: Energy sabotage costs Colorado jobs and Democrats blue collar supportThu, Dec 29, 2016
GUEST COLUMN: Working to address the many threats our country facesWed, Dec 28, 2016

Extended I-70 closure in western Colorado because of tanker rollover3 hr ago
Move over, Oprah, Telluride pushes ahead with affordable housing planMon, Jan 9, 2017
Colorado Springs police searching for four suspected burglars who eluded officers1 hr ago
Man hit, killed crossing road near Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort5 hr ago

New El Paso County commissioners' salaries put them in a class by themselves13 hr ago
Move over, Oprah, Telluride pushes ahead with affordable housing planMon, Jan 9, 2017
Check it out: ColoradoPolitics.com is officially off the ground14 hr ago
Everyone agrees Colorado transportation is the top priority, but how is the fix accomplished?17 hr ago

Colorado Springs Utilities gives Microchip Technology Inc. confidential deal to cut ratesYesterday
Colorado Springs investment broker gets sentenced for securities fraudSat, Jan 7, 2017
Manitou Springs store closes, but owners flush with opportunitiesFri, Jan 6, 2017
Woman: Pueblo employer sexually abused and underpaid herFri, Jan 6, 2017

Belfast power-sharing shaken as top Sinn Fein figure resigns21 min ago
Russian consul in Athens found dead; no signs of foul play9 min ago
APNewsBreak: Energy boss: Nuke-leak progress but work ahead23 min ago
17 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist in Paris27 min ago

APNewsBreak: Energy boss: Nuke-leak progress but work ahead23 min ago
Corps, tribes to judge: Reject Dakota Access company request27 min ago
Fox, Emezie lead Army to 66-57 win over Loyola Maryland23 hr ago
Colorado Springs tutoring franchise reinvigorates disabled military instructorYesterday

Tigers in the pros: Chad Rau, Peter Stoykewych3 hr ago
Klee blog: Top 25 poll shows NCAA Tournament is now or never for BuffsMon, Jan 9, 2017
Air Force women's basketball player switches numbers to honor cadet killed in crashSat, Jan 7, 2017
Rapid Reaction: Air Force slammed in second half at Colorado StateSat, Jan 7, 2017

Mugshot Monday: Most wanted in the Colorado Springs area1 hr ago
Denver-area police find boys, arrest mother for kidnapping13 hr ago
Robber hits bank inside Colorado Springs Walmart18 hr ago
One arrested after hours-long standoff in Colorado SpringsYesterday

Death penalty possible in Florida airport shooting caseYesterday
FBI: Gunman flew to Florida specifically to attack airportSat, Jan 7, 2017
Gunman picked off passengers, sent crowds fleeing at airportSat, Jan 7, 2017
4 suspects in Chicago beating of disabled man appear in courtSat, Jan 7, 2017

Avid Colorado Springs ice climber shares passion for conquering frozen waterfalls30 min ago
Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting Jan. 9, 2017Mon, Jan 9, 2017
Colorado state parks: StagecoachMon, Jan 9, 2017
Colorado's fourteeners: Mount EolusMon, Jan 9, 2017

Paris police: Several arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist6 hr ago
Trump dismisses Meryl Streep as a ‘flunky’ for Hillary Clinton after Golden Globes criticism6 hr ago
Mineral hot springs and rivers draw outdoor enthusiasts to mountain town of Glenwood Springs20 hr ago
'Star Wars' fans gather in Colorado Springs to pay homage to a departed princess23 hr ago

New Jersey’s first cardinal evokes Pope Francis as he takes helm in NewarkFri, Jan 6, 2017
New head of Catholic Relief Services wants to be a beacon of light in dark placesFri, Jan 6, 2017
Jeff Sessions needs a Sunday school lesson on immigrationFri, Jan 6, 2017
Lessons learned from Huston Smith’s exploration of religious experienceFri, Jan 6, 2017

Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role44 min ago
Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner expected to take top White House role1 hr ago
Trump has taken few steps to disentangle from private empire5 hr ago
Trump dismisses Meryl Streep as a ‘flunky’ for Hillary Clinton after Golden Globes criticism6 hr ago

As Camry gets redesigned, reign as top US car is in jeopardy6 min ago
Honda goes higher-tech with Odyssey. Try the intercom.10 min ago
APNewsBreak: Energy boss: Nuke-leak progress but work ahead18 min ago
Corps, tribes to judge: Reject Dakota Access company request22 min ago

