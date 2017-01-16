Colorado Springs News, Sports & Business | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Latest updates on school and other closures in the Pikes Peak region
Colorado Springs scholars, leaders say tensions high as MLK Jr.'s legacy is honored ahead of Trump's inauguration

Colorado Springs scholars, leaders say tensions high as MLK Jr.'s legacy is honored ahead of Trump's inauguration

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 12:14 AM 0

For millions of black Americans, Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration at the Lincoln Memorial spoke to the power of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream"...

List: Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations around Colorado Springs

Clutch Aaron Rodgers, Mason Crosby lead Packers past rallying Cowboys

Clutch Aaron Rodgers, Mason Crosby lead Packers past rallying Cowboys

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 7:04 AM 0

ARLINGTON, Texas — This time it was a catch, and another win for the Green Bay Packers. Call it a "Half Mary" from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a...

Steelers advance, penalty on 2-point play costs Chiefs

AFA cadets marching in inaugural parade must commit to the left

AFA cadets marching in inaugural parade must commit to the left

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 7:42 AM 0

When Air Force Academy cadets march Friday in Washington, D.C., in the inaugural parade following President-elect Donald Trump's swearing in ceremony,...

Congregations: Future for wind-damaged Colorado Springs churches in God's hands

Congregations: Future for wind-damaged Colorado Springs churches in God's hands

Sun, Jan 15, 2017 - 9:38 PM 0

In the falling snow, several worshipers at Fellowship of the Rockies stood around a fence,...

Dog-sledding outfitter in southern Colorado exclusively uses unique breed

Dog-sledding outfitter in southern Colorado exclusively uses unique breed

Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 7:20 AM 0

PAGOSA SPRINGS - The sun hung bright in the clear sky above the San Juan Mountains that rose...

38 min ago
Snow expected to continue around Colorado Springs, but it likely won't stay
44 min ago
Four rescue dogs missing after Texas man dies in Colorado crash
1 hr ago
GUEST COLUMN: Celebrate Martin Luther King Day by remembering his role in major civil rights bills
1 hr ago
Woodland Park residents warned about mountain lion and cubs under porches
1 hr ago
Snow totals throughout the Colorado Springs area
1 hr ago
Live traffic blog: Crashes across El Paso County reported amid snowy, slick road conditions
1 hr ago
Get a Job Monday: HomeAdvisor may be your next career stop in Colorado Springs

Man arrested after 7 injured when driver runs red light in Colorado Springs
Woodland Park residents warned about mountain lion and cubs under porches
Alec Baldwin showers 'SNL' with urination jokes, Trump lashes out
Air Force Academy cadets marching in Trump inaugural parade must commit to the left
Four join elite rank of Air Force Academy permanent professors
High school runner shovels entire track lane after snowstorm just to avoid the treadmill
Comcast customers expenses going up if 311 agreement is approved in Colorado Springs
Foyer renovation at the Air Force Academy comes with big price tag; academy says it can't release explanation
Lockheed Martin CEO tells Trump the cost of F-35 will be ‘significantly’ lower
'Significant' snowfall forecast to hit Colorado Springs on Sunday morning

49 min ago
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: Ref not good enough to work at Foot Locker
9 hr ago
Monument-based figure skater Jason Brown focused on Winter Olympics
9 hr ago
80 minutes after Cowboys-Packers game, tornado warning
9 hr ago
Woody Paige: Barack Obama's tenure has covered eight Denver Broncos coaches
9 hr ago
Air Force star Michael Lyons pursuing hoop dream through NBA D-League
10 hr ago
Chimezie Metu scores 24, No. 25 USC holds off Colorado
Sun, Jan 15, 2017
Prep update: Emma List rounds out surging Discovery Canyon in girls' hoops

14 min ago
Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive
1 hr ago
Liz Weston: Retirement advice from retired financial experts
1 hr ago
Get a Job Monday: HomeAdvisor may be your next career stop in Colorado Springs
6 hr ago
Ivanka Trump to continue working on women's issues
6 hr ago
Free speech clash: Justices considering offensive trademarks
12 hr ago
Comcast customers expenses going up if 311 agreement is approved in Colorado Springs
14 hr ago
Storefronts filling up in downtown Colorado Springs, creating 'eclectic' feel

1 hr ago
EDITORIAL: Only Trump can end Russia controversy
Mon, Jan 16, 2017
LETTERS: King's message still relevant; a lot of traffic issues
21 hr ago
EDITORIAL: Black Americans take culture to higher ground
Sun, Jan 15, 2017
State's mental health system must improve
Sun, Jan 15, 2017
GUEST COLUMN: Opportunity to shed small town label
Fri, Jan 13, 2017
GUEST COLUMN: New energy committee: Which way will Democrats go?
Fri, Jan 13, 2017
EDITORIAL: Rep. Doug Lamborn takes on hateful painting in Congress

49 min ago
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: Ref not good enough to work at Foot Locker
15 hr ago
Missouri State football player killed in Las Vegas shooting
Sun, Jan 15, 2017
What ice storm? Chiefs fans party on
16 hr ago
Wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has died, just days after murder charge dropped
16 hr ago
Alec Baldwin showers 'SNL' with urination jokes, Trump lashes out
20 hr ago
Cutest captain: Sea lion caught in fishing gear hops on boat
Yesterday
High school runner shovels entire track lane after snowstorm just to avoid the treadmill

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce: Ref not good enough to work at Foot Locker49 min ago
Monument-based figure skater Jason Brown focused on Winter Olympics9 hr ago
80 minutes after Cowboys-Packers game, tornado warning9 hr ago
Air Force star Michael Lyons pursuing hoop dream through NBA D-League9 hr ago

Woody Paige: Barack Obama's tenure has covered eight Denver Broncos coaches9 hr ago
Report: Broncos find replacement for Wade Phillips as defensive coordinator14 hr ago
New Broncos coach Vance Joseph was accused of sexual assault while a CU assistantSat, Jan 14, 2017
Broncos hire Jeff Davidson to lead O-line's revivalSat, Jan 14, 2017

EDITORIAL: Only Trump can end Russia controversy1 hr ago
EDITORIAL: Black Americans take culture to higher ground21 hr ago
EDITORIAL: Rep. Doug Lamborn takes on hateful painting in CongressFri, Jan 13, 2017
EDITORIAL: Governor backs off 'clean power' orderThu, Jan 12, 2017

LETTERS: King's message still relevant; a lot of traffic issuesMon, Jan 16, 2017
LETTERS: Bring on football and MMA; new salaries for commissionersWed, Jan 11, 2017
LETTERS: We can do better in Colorado Springs; near-death experience on I-25Tue, Jan 10, 2017
LETTERS: Utilities emissions questioned; scammed by big tobaccoMon, Jan 9, 2017

State's mental health system must improveSun, Jan 15, 2017
GUEST COLUMN: Opportunity to shed small town labelSun, Jan 15, 2017
GUEST COLUMN: New energy committee: Which way will Democrats go?Fri, Jan 13, 2017
GUEST COLUMN: Betsy DeVos wrong for public educationThu, Jan 12, 2017

Snow expected to continue around Colorado Springs, but it likely won't stay39 min ago
Four rescue dogs missing after Texas man dies in Colorado crash44 min ago
GUEST COLUMN: Celebrate Martin Luther King Day by remembering his role in major civil rights bills1 hr ago
Woodland Park residents warned about mountain lion and cubs under porches1 hr ago

U.S. Olympic Museum asking Colorado Springs for $500,000 from tourism tax fund14 hr ago
Comcast customers expenses going up if 311 agreement is approved in Colorado Springs12 hr ago
Colorado Springs crews appeal for public's help cleaning up debris from Monday's galesSat, Jan 14, 2017
Merrifield enthused by governor's call to hit (and map) the trailFri, Jan 13, 2017

Storefronts filling up in downtown Colorado Springs, creating 'eclectic' feel14 hr ago
Get a Job Monday: HomeAdvisor may be your next career stop in Colorado Springs1 hr ago
Comcast customers expenses going up if 311 agreement is approved in Colorado Springs12 hr ago
Cybersecurity company Root9B sets deeper roots in Colorado SpringsFri, Jan 13, 2017

Who are the 8 richest people? All men, mostly Americans0 min ago
Top UN official: 10,000 civilians killed in Yemen conflict1 min ago
Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia5 min ago
Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive14 min ago

Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump on Russia threat12 hr ago
Foyer renovation at the Air Force Academy comes with big price tag; academy says it can't release explanation16 hr ago
'Hidden Figures' keeps orbit at top; Affleck, Scorsese flop18 hr ago
Online shopping coming to more vetsYesterday

TV Talk - PBS launching a 24/7 channel for children19 hr ago
Rapid Reaction: Omaha pulls away in third for winSat, Jan 14, 2017
Rapid Reaction: Omaha keeps Colorado College winless at homeFri, Jan 13, 2017
Dana White offers Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor $25M each to fightFri, Jan 13, 2017

Mugshot Monday: Most wanted in the Colorado Springs area2 hr ago
'Bored' Colorado Springs gas station clerk's robbery prank fails to leave 'em laughing13 hr ago
Man arrested after 7 injured when driver runs red light in Colorado Springs16 hr ago
Body found south of downtown Colorado Springs considered suspicious deathSat, Jan 14, 2017

New Broncos coach Vance Joseph was accused of sexual assault while a CU assistantSat, Jan 14, 2017
Video shows police tackling and beating a black man suspected of stealing a car - it was hisSat, Jan 14, 2017
Woman stolen at birth learns true identity; 'Momma' chargedSat, Jan 14, 2017
Prosecutors dismissed his domestic violence charges - then, police say, he killed his wifeWed, Jan 11, 2017

GUEST COLUMN: Celebrate Martin Luther King Day by remembering his role in major civil rights bills1 hr ago
On the Fly: How to survive fly-fishing on windy daysMon, Jan 16, 2017
Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting Jan. 16, 2017Mon, Jan 16, 2017
Colorado's fourteeners: Mount EvansMon, Jan 16, 2017

Oculus Touch gaming: Welcome to the futureMon, Jan 16, 2017
The Black Widow movie you've always wanted is happening right now in her comic bookMon, Jan 16, 2017
'Get Smart' actor Dick Gautier dead at 8513 hr ago
Alec Baldwin showers 'SNL' with urination jokes, Trump lashes out16 hr ago

In her own words: Coretta Scott King on faith, materialism and griefFri, Jan 13, 2017
Bishops asked to study how the Catholic Church responds to youth in crisisFri, Jan 13, 2017
President Obama designates historic civil rights sites including black churchesFri, Jan 13, 2017
Religious freedom advocates are divided over how to address LGBT rightsFri, Jan 13, 2017

Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive14 min ago
Denver celebrating King legacy with annual 'marade'Mon, Jan 16, 2017
Ivanka Trump to continue working on women's issues6 hr ago
Obama speaks on Israel, Trump in last White House interview10 hr ago

Liz Weston: Retirement advice from retired financial experts1 hr ago
Ivanka Trump to continue working on women's issues6 hr ago
Free speech clash: Justices considering offensive trademarks6 hr ago
Justices to hear free speech clash over offensive trademarks14 hr ago

