Colorado Springs News, Sports & Business | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
News: Local News
Christo cancels Over the River in protest of new landlord: President Trump

Christo cancels Over the River in protest of new landlord: President Trump

Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - 5:56 PM 0

Internationally known artist Christo on Wednesday canceled Over the River, his decades long quest to drape the Arkansas River in luminous silver fabric,...

Trump moves to 'build that wall' with Mexico, curb refugees

Trump moves to 'build that wall' with Mexico, curb refugees

Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - 4:28 PM 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump moved aggressively to tighten the nation's immigration policies Wednesday, signing executive actions to jumpstart construction of a...

A look at border security, fencing as Trump announces wall

'Sanctuary cities' undaunted by Trump move to cut funding

Official: Mexico's president 'considering' scrapping U.S. trip

News: Local News
Colorado Springs picked to host start of Colorado Classic, a new cycling race replacing USA Pro Challenge

Colorado Springs picked to host start of Colorado Classic, a new cycling race replacing USA Pro Challenge

Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - 8:22 PM 0

Colorado Springs will usher in a new era of professional road cycling when the Colorado Classic comes to town this summer. Mayor John Suthers and two...

Colorado Springs police report: Divorcing couple's back seat fling ends in gunfire

Colorado Springs police report: Divorcing couple's back seat fling ends in gunfire

Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - 4:49 PM

A 23-year-old woman accused of attempted first-degree murder reportedly shot her husband in a...

UCCS firm on allowing Breitbart News editor's talk despite pleas to cancel

UCCS firm on allowing Breitbart News editor's talk despite pleas to cancel

Wed, Jan 25, 2017 - 6:20 PM 0

The show will go on, despite renewed pleas for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to...

Photo Galleries

Sand Creek and Vista Ridge Boys Basketball
Fandemonium Vista Ridge and Sand Creek Basketball
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
Fandemonium
Sierra 65, Mesa Ridge 64
A Look Back
National School Choice Week rally
Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships
Colorado Springs Women's March
Women's March fills downtown Denver
Women's Marches descend on Washington, D.C. and around the world
Inauguration of Donald Trump
9 best places for margaritas around Colorado Springs
Sierra vs. TCA Boys Basketball
Doherty 89 defeats Rampart 87 in OT
A Look Back
Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations around Colorado Springs
Peak Performers 2016-17
St. Mary's 59, Manitou Springs 41
Air Force, Canisius tie 2-2 in hockey
Air Force falls short against San Jose State
Sierra 57, Canon City 42
Nebraska-Omaha 5, Colorado College 2
School Award Celebration
Mesa Ridge 75, Widefield 70 Boys Basketball
AFA Funeral
A storm to remember in Crested Butte
AFA vs. Fresno State Basketball

Introducing ColoradoPolitics.com, driving the state's political conversation every day

Latest Local

5 hr ago
Police: Homeless man who stabbed Colorado Springs restaurant employee had waited in alley with a knife
6 hr ago
Activist denounces liberals at University of Colorado, gets protests
7 hr ago
Fewer travelers came to Colorado in 2016, tourism office cites waning interest in legal weed
7 hr ago
Pedestrian killed crossing Colorado Springs intersection identified as 9-year-old girl
9 hr ago
Ballot selfies win first step in Colorado House
9 hr ago
Colorado Springs police on accident alert 'due to road conditions'
9 hr ago
Dryer fire in southeast Colorado Springs hotel briefly displaces residents

Most Read

Family of Colorado Springs man nearly choked to death after being assumed a burglar seeks justice
Colorado Springs police report: Divorcing couple's back seat fling ends in gunfire
Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV icon who symbolized the independent career woman, dies
Colorado Springs picked to host start of Colorado Classic, a new cycling race replacing USA Pro Challenge
Christo cancels Over the River in protest of new landlord: President Trump
Pedestrian killed crossing Colorado Springs intersection identified as 9-year-old girl
Trump moves to 'build that wall' with Mexico, curb refugees
Law to keep people off dangerous Colorado Springs medians wins unanimous approval
Sierra makes crazy comeback, survives Mesa Ridge in overtime in boys basketball
2 hit, 1 dead in after auto-pedestrian crash in northeast Colorado Springs

Sports

5 hr ago
Wednesday's prep roundup: Lewis-Palmer nips Cheyenne Mountain in girls' swimming dual
5 hr ago
David Ramsey: Hunter Maldonado dominates Round One of basketball rivalry with D'shawn Schwartz
5 hr ago
Lewis-Palmer Rangers hockey hopes growing pains behind them
5 hr ago
Vista Ridge takes show on the road, dominates rival Sand Creek
6 hr ago
Doherty wins first league wrestling title since 2004 after dual win over Pine Creek
7 hr ago
Paul Klee: Answer for Colorado Buffaloes basketball is toughness, not talent
8 hr ago
Games to watch include pair of Doherty-Liberty doubleheaders in boys' and girls' hoops

Business

2 hr ago
May-Trump meeting to test UK-US 'special relationship'
2 hr ago
Farm to table: A bit tricky in winter, but in high demand
2 hr ago
For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little benefit
4 hr ago
Craig Forman new CEO of McClatchy Co.
5 hr ago
Dow 20,000: What does it mean and where does it go?
5 hr ago
Test your knowledge of the Dow Jones industrial average
5 hr ago
Test your knowledge of the Dow Jones industrial average

Opinion

Thu, Jan 26, 2017
Why? Trump ignites ridiculous conflicts
Thu, Jan 26, 2017
GUEST COLUMN: Celebrating School Choice
Thu, Jan 26, 2017
LETTERS: No more Good Times car show; great photo collection
17 hr ago
LETTERS: Success in our schools; let it go, move on
Wed, Jan 25, 2017
EDITORIAL: Trump's executive orders should get economy growing
Tue, Jan 24, 2017
EDITORIAL: Let tourists pay for tourism assets
Tue, Jan 24, 2017
LETTERS: Women ruled by their emotions; bully and the lunch money

Around the Web

6 hr ago
Elon Musk tweets mysterious 'tunnel' project
6 hr ago
‘I thought I was dead for sure.': Man accidentally skis off 150-foot cliff
11 hr ago
National Park Service staff step up campaign against Trump
14 hr ago
Woman nearly carjacked after stopping for dummy in road
14 hr ago
McDonald's to give away 10,000 bottles of special sauce
17 hr ago
These twin baby girls have different skin colors
Tue, Jan 24, 2017
Dying from cancer: Could your location determine your fate?

Sponsored Content

Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content

Latest Videos

Pikes Peak region forecast
Iconic television star Mary Tyler Moore has died
Colorado Springs chosen to host start of Colorado Classic
WH: Trump Voter Fraud Claims Based on 'Evidence'
Gov. Jerry Brown Hits Trump in Annual Address
Must See Must Do Weekend Fun List for Colorado Springs
Colorado Politics: New president, new help for Colorado roads?
Colorado Springs celebrates National School Choice Week
Colorado Springs gathering for a Climate Vigil
Colorado Springs Police survey homeless camps to get true homeless count
Point in Time count to help the homeless in Colorado Springs area
Damage in Georgia Town Amid Deadly Storms

Sports

Latest Sports
Latest Sports
David Ramsey: Hunter Maldonado dominates Round One of basketball rivalry with D'shawn Schwartz5 hr ago
Wednesday's prep roundup: Lewis-Palmer nips Cheyenne Mountain in girls' swimming dual5 hr ago
Lewis-Palmer Rangers hockey hopes growing pains behind them5 hr ago
Vista Ridge takes show on the road, dominates rival Sand Creek5 hr ago

Broncos
Broncos
Cab driver praises John Elway, then learns he's driving himTue, Jan 24, 2017
John Elway, Tony Romo photographed together, only adding to QB rumorsTue, Jan 24, 2017
Broncos hire Toub's assistant to coach special teamsMon, Jan 23, 2017
Wade Phillips disputes report he caused 'toxic' Broncos locker roomMon, Jan 23, 2017

Photo Galleries

Sand Creek and Vista Ridge Boys Basketball
Fandemonium Vista Ridge and Sand Creek Basketball
Fandemonium
Sierra 65, Mesa Ridge 64
Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships
Sierra vs. TCA Boys Basketball
Doherty 89 defeats Rampart 87 in OT
Peak Performers 2016-17
St. Mary's 59, Manitou Springs 41
Air Force, Canisius tie 2-2 in hockey
Air Force falls short against San Jose State
Sierra 57, Canon City 42
Nebraska-Omaha 5, Colorado College 2
Mesa Ridge 75, Widefield 70 Boys Basketball
AFA vs. Fresno State Basketball

Opinion

Gazette Editorials
Gazette Editorials
EDITORIAL: Let tourists pay for tourism assetsTue, Jan 24, 2017
Why? Trump ignites ridiculous conflictsThu, Jan 26, 2017
EDITORIAL: Trump's executive orders should get economy growingWed, Jan 25, 2017
EDITORIAL: Support School Choice Week to help all kidsSun, Jan 22, 2017

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
LETTERS: No more Good Times car show; great photo collectionThu, Jan 26, 2017
LETTERS: Success in our schools; let it go, move on17 hr ago
LETTERS: Women ruled by their emotions; bully and the lunch moneyTue, Jan 24, 2017
LETTERS: Egregious commutation decisions; repeal and replace ObamacareSun, Jan 22, 2017

Columns
Columns
GUEST COLUMN: Celebrating School ChoiceThu, Jan 26, 2017
GUEST COLUMN: The state of Colorado agricultureMon, Jan 23, 2017
GUEST COLUMN: School choice expands educational freedom and opportunitySun, Jan 22, 2017
GUEST COLUMN: A chance to improve American educationSat, Jan 21, 2017

Local News

Local News
Local News
Activist denounces liberals at University of Colorado, gets protests6 hr ago
Fewer travelers came to Colorado in 2016, tourism office cites waning interest in legal weed7 hr ago
Pedestrian killed crossing Colorado Springs intersection identified as 9-year-old girl7 hr ago
Ballot selfies win first step in Colorado House9 hr ago

Local and State Politics
Local and State Politics
Would-be Colorado Spring City Council candidate gets $11,000 in donations but fails to get 50 required signatures9 hr ago
Annual Colorado bill to advance religious liberty rights dies in committee10 hr ago
Secretary of State Wayne Williams: Colorado's elections are clean, fraud rare11 hr ago
Texting while driving in Colorado could become much more expensive fine12 hr ago

Local Business
Local Business
Monument roofing contractor faces theft charge amid reports of nearly $100,000 in lost deposits, payments9 hr ago
Closing the gap: Colorado Springs Olympic Museum now $6.5 million short of funding goal12 hr ago
Colorado Senate Republicans say more robust housing defects legislation on wayTue, Jan 24, 2017
Affordable housing complex in Colorado Springs met with resistanceTue, Jan 24, 2017

More Top Reads

Nation and World
Nation and World
The Latest: Swedish TV workers face migrant smuggling trial8 min ago
Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes19 min ago
Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria47 min ago
Global shares gain on optimism over Dow 20,000 breakthrough1 hr ago

Military
Military
Asian stocks up after Dow breaks through 20,000 milestone3 hr ago
Trump's wall met with skepticism, unease on US-Mexico border3 hr ago
Elon Musk tweets mysterious 'tunnel' project6 hr ago
China releases new list of items banned for export to NKorea6 hr ago

Blogs
Blogs
TV Talk - Veteran character actor added to ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ cast10 hr ago
One to watch: Army goalie Parker Gahagen vs. Air Force hockey11 hr ago
Emptying the notebook: Air Force's win was an 'upset' even in bunched up Mountain West18 hr ago
Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather, Punch-Out styleTue, Jan 24, 2017

Crime and Justice

Local Crime
Local Crime
Police: Homeless man who stabbed Colorado Springs restaurant employee had waited in alley with a knife5 hr ago
Monument roofing contractor faces theft charge amid reports of nearly $100,000 in lost deposits, payments9 hr ago
Pizza Hut driver cut off and robbed at gunpoint in northeast Colorado Springs10 hr ago
Police suspect same man in two Colorado Springs bank robberies10 hr ago

National Crime
National Crime
Woman nearly carjacked after stopping for dummy in road14 hr ago
Mexican drug lord El Chapo lands in New York to face charges Thu, Jan 19, 2017
Police: Fugitive wanted in Florida officer's fatal shooting capturedTue, Jan 17, 2017
Authorities: Trooper was shot by driver he sought to helpTue, Jan 17, 2017

Life

Life
Life
The Broadmoor hires prestigious chef to oversee property restaurants11 hr ago
Save the Dates: 2017 Nonprofit Events Update12 hr ago
AROUND TOWN: Colorado Springs residents' history told in state-of-the-art Pioneers Museum exhibit12 hr ago
Colorado mountain man carves niche measuring snow14 hr ago

Arts and Entertainment
Arts and Entertainment
Pikes Pub: Wheat wines are a newer New World style45 min ago
Butch Trucks, founding member of Allman Brothers, dies at 698 hr ago
Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV icon who symbolized the independent career woman, dies10 hr ago
TV Talk - Veteran character actor added to ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ cast10 hr ago

Religion
Religion
Rabbi of Venice’s storied Jewish community fights for Jews to return12 hr ago
Refugee ban, border wall: Religious leaders respond12 hr ago
Does Trump’s presidency signal the end of the ‘American Century’?12 hr ago
Mark Shriver goes in search of Pope Francis, and gets more than he bargained for12 hr ago

National

National Politics
National Politics
Rogue Twitter accounts spring up to fight Donald Trump on climate change7 hr ago
Ballot selfies win first step in Colorado House9 hr ago
House Science chairman: Get news from Trump, not media10 hr ago
Secretary of State Wayne Williams: Colorado's elections are clean, fraud rare11 hr ago

National Business
National Business
May-Trump meeting to test UK-US 'special relationship'2 hr ago
Farm to table: A bit tricky in winter, but in high demand2 hr ago
For most Americans, Dow 20,000 carries little benefit2 hr ago
Craig Forman new CEO of McClatchy Co.4 hr ago

Get a Subscription

Access all of our premium content, get unlimited digital access and more!
Subscribe