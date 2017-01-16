Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 12:14 AM 0
For millions of black Americans, Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration at the Lincoln Memorial spoke to the power of Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream"...
Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 7:04 AM 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — This time it was a catch, and another win for the Green Bay Packers. Call it a "Half Mary" from Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers threw a 36-yard pass to a...
Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 7:42 AM 0
When Air Force Academy cadets march Friday in Washington, D.C., in the inaugural parade following President-elect Donald Trump's swearing in ceremony,...
Sun, Jan 15, 2017 - 9:38 PM 0
In the falling snow, several worshipers at Fellowship of the Rockies stood around a fence,...
Mon, Jan 16, 2017 - 7:20 AM 0
PAGOSA SPRINGS - The sun hung bright in the clear sky above the San Juan Mountains that rose...
You must be logged in to post a comment.
If you already have an account, login here: Login
New user? Register Now