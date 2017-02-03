Colorado Springs News, Sports & Business | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
News: Government
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 6:18 PM 0

A U.S. judge on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries after Washington state and...

Colorado's Gardner calls for stronger sanctions against Russia

USA Wrestling 'very disappointed' after Iran responds to travel ban with ban of its own

USA Wrestling 'very disappointed' after Iran responds to travel ban with ban of its own

Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 3:42 PM 0

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran on Friday banned U.S. wrestlers from an important international tournament this month in response to President Donald Trump's executive order...

Sand Creek basketball players suspended after protest of firing

News: Local News
Colorado Springs' 'Chris P. Bacon' claims $1M Powerball prize

Colorado Springs' 'Chris P. Bacon' claims $1M Powerball prize

Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 7:27 PM 0

A Colorado Springs man will no longer have to worry about bringing home the bacon. Scott B., who won $1 million from a Powerball ticket bought Wednesday,...

Colorado College, Fine Arts Center release plans for museum, theater and Bemis School of Art

Colorado College, Fine Arts Center release plans for museum, theater and Bemis School of Art

Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 4:07 PM 0

The future of the Fine Arts Center's museum, theater and Bemis School of Art became more clear...

Army Reserve engineers return from Iraq happy to resume civilian lives

Army Reserve engineers return from Iraq happy to resume civilian lives

Fri, Feb 3, 2017 - 5:15 PM 0

The 282nd Engineer Company came home to Fort Carson after nine months in the Middle East with a...

2 min ago
Guilty plea entered in Colorado pot-candy killing case
18 min ago
Ruling on evidence found on Colorado Springs rape suspect's computer could establish new search standards
1 hr ago
New District 20 charter school wins approval if it hits enrollment goal in March
1 hr ago
Law enforcement warns: Football, beer and driving leads to costly penalty
1 hr ago
Mentally impaired man found unharmed after going missing from Colorado Springs nursing home
2 hr ago
Black History Month events in Colorado Springs
2 hr ago
New apartments planned near busy Powers Boulevard on Colorado Springs' east side

Freak Colorado Springs windstorm claims life of helpful giant
Colorado Springs prostitute had a 'horrible, horrible, death,' prosecutor says
Air Force's Jalen Robinette invited to NFL Combine
Woman shot while driving in possible road-rage attack in north Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs' Doug Lamborn introduces bill to strip federal funding for NPR, Corporation for Public Broadcasting
State Dept. says about 60,000 visas revoked due to travel ban; Justice Dept. attorney says 100,000
Sand Creek basketball players suspended after protest of firing
A police officer rushed to save a suicidal woman from a river. She survived, but he did not.
Air Force commits to 5-year plan to clear contaminated Widefield aquifer
Mentally impaired man found unharmed after going missing from Colorado Springs nursing home

14 min ago
Blip, or was this the year fans started tuning out the NFL?
33 min ago
Home floor has provided huge lift for Air Force despite low attendance
52 min ago
Newest OTC resident wrestler, UCCS student both take home first Dave Schultz gold medals
3 hr ago
Air Force's Jalen Robinette invited to NFL Combine
5 hr ago
UCCS baseball wins inaugural game in dramatic fashion
7 hr ago
The 10 new Super Bowl 2017 commercials
7 hr ago
The $400,000 way to do the Super Bowl

1 hr ago
Super Bowl advertisers tread carefully in divisive climate
1 hr ago
McDonald's rolls out new Chocolate Shamrock Shake
1 hr ago
AP FACT CHECK: Companies say they didn't resume animal tests
1 hr ago
Pipeline projects in limbo as energy commissioner departs
1 hr ago
EPA: Oklahoma regulators should do more to curb earthquakes
1 hr ago
Pittsburgh council seeks review after boil-water advisory
1 hr ago
AP sources: Firm's sale holds up financier's White House job

6 hr ago
EDITORIAL: Magazine documents bad Colorado election law
6 hr ago
Trump supporters showed up on the day it counted most
7 hr ago
EDITORIAL: Left-wing mobs are quashing free speech
Fri, Feb 3, 2017
LETTERS: Time of uncertainty for many; reading column between giggles
Yesterday
GUEST COLUMN: Repealing DACA program would be a costly tragedy
Yesterday
GUEST COLUMN: Police Department refutes claims of racial profiling
Yesterday
GUEST COLUMN: American economic nationalism

2 hr ago
A boy found a rattlesnake in a toilet. Then a snake catcher found 23 more
4 hr ago
Texas students in hot water after Nazi pose in senior pictures
7 hr ago
How to sound like an NFL fan while watching the Super Bowl
8 hr ago
Weed 101: Colorado agriculture office shares pot know-how
9 hr ago
2017 Super Bowl prop bets to avoid at all costs, including the coin toss
21 hr ago
Wall goes up around America at miniature world in Germany
23 hr ago
A police officer rushed to save a suicidal woman from a river. She survived, but he did not.

Pikes Peak region forecast
Pikes Peak region forecast
World Hijab Day reinforces solidarity between faiths in Colorado Springs
Raw: Protesters Set Fire, Berkeley Talk Canceled
On the Go! with KKTV
Lewis-Palmer girls' soccer coach Ryan Parsons addressing his players before they sign their NLIs
Trump Leaves D.C. to Honor Fallen U.S. Navy Seal
Guards Taken Hostage by Inmates at Del. Prison
Must See Must Do Weekend List in Colorado Springs
Trump Picks Neil Gorsuch For Supreme Court
Pikes Peak region forecast
Colorado Springs plarn project to help the homeless

Blip, or was this the year fans started tuning out the NFL?14 min ago
Home floor has provided huge lift for Air Force despite low attendance33 min ago
Newest OTC resident wrestler, UCCS student both take home first Dave Schultz gold medals52 min ago
Air Force's Jalen Robinette invited to NFL Combine3 hr ago

Three with Klee: Tom Brady will be GOAT after Super Bowl9 hr ago
Gary Kubiak, ready to work again, already exploring return to game12 hr ago
Ramsey blog: The most painful Bronco Super Bowl loss of them allYesterday
Broncos fans avoiding ticket price increase for the first time since 2011Wed, Feb 1, 2017

Our 15 favorite football movies of all time
National Letter of Intent Day
Peak Performers 2016-17
CC shuts out North Dakota 3-0
Doherty 61, Liberty 53
Air Academy 37 - Discovery Canyon 34
AFA 3 Army 1
Fandemonium Liberty vs. Doherty girls basketball
Doherty vs. Liberty girls basketball
Sand Creek and Vista Ridge Boys Basketball
Fandemonium Vista Ridge and Sand Creek Basketball
Fandemonium
Sierra 65, Mesa Ridge 64
Colorado Springs Metro Wrestling Championships
Sierra vs. TCA Boys Basketball

EDITORIAL: Magazine documents bad Colorado election law6 hr ago
EDITORIAL: Left-wing mobs are quashing free speech7 hr ago
EDITORIAL: VA buffoonery proves government can't manage health careWed, Feb 1, 2017
EDITORIAL: Trump could not have made a better Supreme Court appointment than Colorado's Neil GorsuchWed, Feb 1, 2017

LETTERS: Time of uncertainty for many; reading column between gigglesFri, Feb 3, 2017
LETTERS: Licensing the undocumented in Colorado contradictory; questioning Trump's reducing of regulationsYesterday
LETTERS: Emotionalism taking precedence; on the outside looking inWed, Feb 1, 2017
LETTERS: Putting lives at risk in traffic; eliminate the electorsTue, Jan 31, 2017

Trump supporters showed up on the day it counted most6 hr ago
GUEST COLUMN: Repealing DACA program would be a costly tragedyYesterday
GUEST COLUMN: Police Department refutes claims of racial profilingYesterday
GUEST COLUMN: American economic nationalismYesterday

Guilty plea entered in Colorado pot-candy killing case3 min ago
Ruling on evidence found on Colorado Springs rape suspect's computer could establish new search standards19 min ago
New District 20 charter school wins approval if it hits enrollment goal in March1 hr ago
Law enforcement warns: Football, beer and driving leads to costly penalty1 hr ago

Green Mountain Falls close to being under marshal law again3 hr ago
Colorado Senate bill approves gun training for school teachers, staff4 hr ago
Hickenlooper's trip to Cuba tough duty, but someone has to do it4 hr ago
U.S. House votes to repeal Colorado-based federal methane venting rule4 hr ago

New apartments planned near busy Powers Boulevard on Colorado Springs' east side2 hr ago
Colorado Springs at the center of learning a foreign language - government acronyms - and making millions7 hr ago
More Colorado businesses dropping marijuana from pre-employment drug tests8 hr ago
Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs: '... an asset for our tourism industry that was lacking'Tue, Jan 31, 2017

Guilty plea entered in Colorado pot-candy killing case2 hr ago
Thousands of Romanians protest diluted graft law for 4th day2 hr ago
Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown3 hr ago
In a haven for refugees, new anxiety in the age of Trump3 hr ago

Lockheed Martin, Pentagon announce F-35 deal that shaves $728M in costs4 hr ago
Germany welcomes Norway announcement on joint sub purchase9 hr ago
Norway: Russian hackers hit our spy agency, government9 hr ago
Mosque raised concerns about suspect in Denver transit deathYesterday

New KRDO radio anchor discusses replacing the late Paul Richards11 hr ago
TV Review: 'Santa Clarita Diet' an unconventional - sometimes unsettling - romantic comedy15 hr ago
Ramsey blog: The most painful Bronco Super Bowl loss of them allYesterday
Colorado College plans Hobey Baker ring presentation for 2003 winner Peter SejnaYesterday

Police searching for man who robbed bank in north Colorado Springs2 hr ago
Woman shot while driving in possible road-rage attack in north Colorado Springs10 hr ago
Pueblo police: Man arrested in three Colorado Springs killings took woman hostage in armed robberyYesterday
10 pounds of meth, firearms seized in western Colorado; two arrestedYesterday

Police storm Delaware prison, end hostage standoff; guard found deadYesterday
Officials: Guards held hostage by inmates at Delaware prisonWed, Feb 1, 2017
Police say alleged Ohio burglar broke in, made himself at homeSun, Jan 29, 2017
A family suspected a caregiver was abusing an Alzheimer's patient, so they installed a camera.Sat, Jan 28, 2017

Colorado Springs family to embark on sailing trip of a lifetime6 hr ago
Colorado Springs area volunteer opportunities starting Feb. 3, 2017Fri, Feb 3, 2017
Does God give a holy hoot about the Super Bowl?Yesterday
Colorado Springs area religious events starting Feb. 5, 2017Thu, Feb 2, 2017

Nigerian-born hip hop artist Daye Jack will perform in Colorado Springs1 hr ago
Downtown flower pots focus of new Colorado Springs exhibit6 hr ago
The $400,000 way to do the Super Bowl7 hr ago
Dining Review: King's Chef Diner tempts you to join the Clean Plate Club8 hr ago

Author Lee Strobel on ‘The Case for Christ,’ now a movie1 hr ago
Trump border wall challenges America’s moral values: Catholic theologian1 hr ago
Trump to focus counter-extremism program solely on Islam, sources say1 hr ago
Quebec Muslims feel solidarity after shooting1 hr ago

Republicans attempt to cap contributions to Colorado retirement program, PERA4 hr ago
Legislation would register, certify home inspectors in Colorado5 hr ago
New Mexico take step toward joining popular-vote compact5 hr ago
Want Pueblo Chile on your Colorado license plate? Call your legislator today7 hr ago

Super Bowl advertisers tread carefully in divisive climate1 hr ago
McDonald's rolls out new Chocolate Shamrock Shake1 hr ago
AP FACT CHECK: Companies say they didn't resume animal tests1 hr ago
Pipeline projects in limbo as energy commissioner departs1 hr ago

